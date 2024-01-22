Ayodhya To See 50-75% Growth In Property Prices, Says Anarock's Anuj Puri

The Ram Temple inauguration will benefit the real estate sector in Ayodhya, according to Anuj Puri, founder and chairman of Anarock Property Consultancy Pvt.

The amount of money spent on building the new airport, roads and other infrastructure will lead to a rise in property prices in the city, Puri told NDTV Profit. There has already been a rise in property prices as compared with the past, he said.

“There is a lot of potential here, going onward. We will experience around 50% to 75% growth in property prices.”

Puri highlighted that both listed and unlisted retailers are willing to open their stores in the city, but the lack of land availability is a major issue.

“Today, we have an insane amount of demand coming from many Indian developers to buy land in Ayodhya and to do retail development along with hotel, plotted development and residential apartments. It’s very difficult to acquire a large and consolidated piece of land in this city,” he said.

The demand for land in Ayodhya is majorly from the residential and retail point of view, according to him.

“The demand is not only from Indians but also from non-residential Indians who are wanting to buy plots in Ayodhya,” he said.

With large developers wanting to enter Ayodhya, the city will get good-quality infrastructure with better amenities, Puri said. "The people of Ayodhya will get the experience and exposure of living in a metropolis,” he said.

The Lucknow-Ayodhya belt will see a huge amount of investment in the future, according to him. Varanasi and Mathura will also witness a huge capital appreciation along with large real estate developments, he said.