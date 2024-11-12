Aurobindo Pharma's Subsidiary Receives GMP From European Medicines Agency For Biosimilars Facility

CuraTeQ Biologics Pvt., an Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary, was given a Good Manufacturing Practice certificate of compliance for its biosimilars manufacturing facility from the European Medicines Association on Tuesday.

"The EU GMP certification marks a significant milestone in CuraTeQ's commitment to manufacturing high-quality biosimilars for patients worldwide. This inspection outcome paves way for securing approvals for our three biosimilars in Europe, currently under review by the Agency, within the next two to five months." Satakarni Makkapati, director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and chief executive officer of biologics, vaccines, and peptides, stated.

The GMP inspection was conducted by EMA representatives from April 8 to April 12, 2024.

It evaluated mammalian and microbial drug substance manufacturing facility sections, prefilled syringes and vials filling, packaging, and quality control testing and release laboratories.

"Our portfolio comprises fourteen biosimilars in development across oncology and immunology segments. We are dedicated to building a sustainable biosimilars portfolio and bringing these essential therapies to patients," Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice chairman and managing director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., added.