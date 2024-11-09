Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Result: Profit Rises 9%, Missing Estimates

API business revenue remained flat YoY at Rs 1,156 Cr and contributed 14.8% of consolidated revenue.

"We are pleased with the continued growth in revenues across our key business areas this quarter, reflecting the resilience of our diversified portfolio. While profitability saw a slight dip, primarily due to the transient nature of certain business activities, our underlying performance remains strong, said Mr. K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

With a solid foundation and ongoing operational improvements, we are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory and achieving our strategic objectives for the year." he added

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 1.9% lower on Friday a day before the results were announced, compared to a 0.21% fall in the benchmark Nifty.