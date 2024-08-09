Atul Bioscience Gets Zero Observations In USFDA Report Post Inspection

Atul Bioscience Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Atul Ltd., received an Establishment Inspection Report from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its manufacturing facility located in Ambernath, Maharashtra, according to an exchange filing from BSE.

The EIR was issued after the last inspection of the facility, conducted from May 6, 2024, to May 10, 2024, which concluded with zero FDA 483 observations.

The firm engages in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, their intermediates and contract manufacturing operations.

“This is a significant milestone for our company and a testament to our commitment to maintaining quality, safety and compliance in our manufacturing processes,” said Dr Prabhakar Chebiyyam, managing director of ABL.

This achievement strengthens the firm's resolve to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products consistently and further improve their processes to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry, he said.

Shares of Atul Ltd. closed 0.21% lower at Rs 8,004.10 apiece, compared to a 1.04% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.