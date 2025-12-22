Ather Energy To Hike Electric Scooter Prices By Up To Rs 3,000 From Jan 1

Business NewsBusinessAther Energy To Hike Electric Scooter Prices By Up To Rs 3,000 From Jan 1
The increase comes as raw material, forex and key electronics components prices rise globally, Ather Energy said in a statement.

22 Dec 2025, 02:46 PM IST i
Ather Energy
Ather Energy is a Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it will hike prices of its scooter lineup up to Rs 3,000 across models from January 1 citing rise in input costs and adverse forex impact.

The company's current product portfolio consists of the 450 series of performance scooters and family scooter Rizta with starting prices ranging from Rs 1,14,546 to Rs 1,82,946 (ex-New Delhi).

Ather said it is currently offering its 'Electric December' scheme with benefits of up to Rs 20,000 across select cities.

