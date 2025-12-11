Ather Energy Gets 'Buy' Rating As Avendus Spark Initiates Coverage

Avendus Spark has initiated coverage on Ather Energy with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 750, citing that India’s electric two-wheeler market entering a critical growth phase.

Earlier this week, Ather Energy's co-founder and chief executive officer Tarun Mehta told NDTV Profit that the company seeks to 'bet on the future' and less on the premium segment, which is already driving profitability. For its expansion, Ather Energy also plans to reach 700 stores by the end of 2025-26. Sales have reached nearly Rs 1.39 lakh units.

Ather Energy roughly had 250 stores in Dec. and by the end of Q2, it had expanded to about 550 stores. "So that store expansion is what's really driving our market share gains. We've seen gains across every single zone, including south, west, central, north, and east India," he added

Last month, the electric two-wheeler maker reported a narrowing of net loss at Rs 154.1 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on higher revenue. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 197.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 898.9 crore as against Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,094.8 crore compared to Rs 796.1 crore in the same period a year ago.