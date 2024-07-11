"Anmol Industries Ltd. has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, the company announced on Wednesday.Currently boasting a turnover of Rs 1,600 crore, Anmol Industries aims to elevate this figure to Rs 2,000 crore by the upcoming financial year.The company's strategic vision focuses on innovation, leveraging new technologies, and consistently introducing products that resonate with evolving customer preferences, according to a statement.'Our current focus revolves around innovation, leveraging new technologies, and consistently introducing products that resonate with our customers' evolving preferences. These elements are pivotal as we aim to achieve our ambitious target of Rs 5,000 crore within the next five years,' said Aman Choudhary, Executive Director Marketing at Anmol Industries Limited.Highlighting its commitment to expansion, Anmol Industries recently inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Thakurganj, Bihar, with an investment of Rs 200 crore. This state-of-the-art plant is set to augment production capacity by 8,000 metric tonnes per month.Anmol Industries' diverse product portfolio includes biscuits, cookies, rusks, chocolate wafers, and cakes. The company has established a robust presence in key markets such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where it holds the second position in the biscuit segment, as well as in Jharkhand, Bengal, and Odisha. Anmol is actively pursuing market leadership in these states.Beyond India, Anmol Industries has expanded its footprint globally through exports. More than 30 unique varieties of Anmol biscuits are currently distributed across over 30 countries worldwide.'As part of our growth strategy, we will continue to optimise our product offerings to meet shifting consumer preferences from generic to specialised and from essential to discretionary items. We also see significant potential in emerging channels like modern trade and e-commerce, which allow us to interact directly with our consumers,' Choudhary emphasised.Looking ahead, Anmol Industries is optimistic about gaining market traction in indulgent biscuit and snacking categories, having recently launched new products like chocolate-coated cakes and 'Crunchy', a choco wafer.'The next five years mark an evolving trend where rural customers are closely aligned with their urban counterparts. This shift informs our product strategy towards more indulgent categories,' added Choudhary..(With Inputs From PTI).FMCG Sector Anticipates Single-Digit Revenue Growth In Q1 FY25"