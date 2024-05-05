America's Tech Industry Cannot Survive Without Indians: SVC Chamber Of Commerce CEO

Bhatia said Indians bring some of the best values like hard work and productivity to the work. "I can tell you this, if you get a 98 per cent in school, your mom and papa will always tell you, but why didn't you get a hundred per cent? That's our culture. That's who we are. It's never enough, and that craving and that aspiration is what separates us (from others)," Bhatia said.