Amazon India Makes Samir Kumar New Country Manager

Amazon India has announced that Samir Kumar will take over as country manager, succeeding Manish Tiwary, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company. Kumar, a 25-year veteran of Amazon, currently oversees consumer businesses in the Middle East, South Africa, and Turkey and will now add India to his responsibilities.

Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s senior vice president for emerging markets, confirmed the leadership transition in an internal email. Kumar, who was part of the original team that launched Amazon.in in 2013, is set to assume operational responsibilities starting Oct. 1. The existing leadership team for Amazon.in, which includes Saurabh Srivastava (categories), Harsh Goyal (everyday essentials), Amit Nanda (marketplace), and Aastha Jain (growth initiatives), will report directly to Kumar.

"I am deeply appreciative of Manish’s leadership in steering Amazon.in to become the de facto starting point for Indians to buy and sell anything online," Agarwal said. He expressed optimism about the future of Amazon in India under Kumar’s leadership, highlighting the company's commitment to transforming lives and livelihoods in the region.

"India remains an important priority for Amazon, and I am super excited about the opportunity ahead, as we continue to transform lives and livelihoods. We have a strong local leadership bench and, along with Samir’s experiences across Emerging Markets, I am even more optimistic about our future plans to deliver for customers and the business in India." Agarwal said.