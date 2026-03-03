Aman Gupta Announces OffBeat Studios: All You Need To Know About boAt Co-founder's New Venture

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, on March 3 announced his new venture, OffBeat Studios. Gupta revealed his new entrepreneurial venture on his birthday, since transitioning out of day-to-day operations at the IPO-bound boAt recently.

"With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon. Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1," Gupta wrote on X.

With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon.

Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1 pic.twitter.com/kRwGtZaSqq — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) March 3, 2026

This adds another chapter to his entrepreneurial journey beyond boAt. However, Gupta did not provide any details about the nature of the new business, its sector or the launch timeline, leaving many speculating about what 'OffBeat' could actually mean.

As of now, the landing page of the official website of OffBeat Studios has been shared by Gupta on social media. However, the page did not provide any information apart from the upcoming venture's logo.

Also, no post has been made from its X handle yet.

Further, it remains to be seen whether Gupta's new venture will have any strategic partnership with boAt or will operate independently as a founder-led initiative.

Since its beginning, the Shark Tank India judge has remained closely involved in the brand-building journey of boAt, besides playing a pivotal role in the brand's marketing strategy.

In September 2025, he moved to a non-executive position on the company's board as part of a leadership reshuffle. The company earlier appointed Gaurav Nayyar as its chief executive officer, while co-founder Sameer Mehta became the executive director.

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt has received approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

As per reports, the Warburg Pincus-backed firm is eying a Rs 13,000 crore valuation in its second attempt after its 2022 plan for listing was withdrawn following fund infusion by Warburg Pincus and Malabar Investments.

Among the stakeholders, the largest are private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta. Also, the marquee investors in the company include telecom major Qualcomm Inc., Fireside Ventures and InnoVen Capital.

It remains to be seen what Gupta's upcoming venture is all about. Besides this, Gupta can be seen in the fifth season of Shark Tank India.

