Alpex Solar Gets Rs 12 Crore Contract Under PM-KUSUM In Jharkhand

04 Apr 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Renewable energy firm Alpex Solar on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth around Rs 12 crore under PM-KUSIM scheme to install 500 solar water pumps in Jharkhand.

The order has been awarded by Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency, a state government agency, Alpex Solar said.

The contract received under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM-KUSUM) scheme is worth Rs 11.90 crore, the company said.

The project involves supply, installation and commissioning of 500 solar water pumping systems at various locations in Jharkhand.

Noida-based Alpex Solar is a leading solar panel manufacturing company in India.

In March, the company received two orders worth Rs 43.70 crore for solar water pumps in Haryana under PM-KUSUM scheme.

