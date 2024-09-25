Airtel Launches AI-Powered Network Solution For Spam Detection

In a move to curb spam calls and messages for customers, Bharti Airtel Ltd. has launched a network-based, artificial intelligence-powered spam detection solution. The tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes.

The solution has two filters: one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS will pass through this dual-layered AI shield. It is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all customers, without them having to raise a service request or download an app, Airtel said.

“Spam has become a menace for customers. We have spent the last 12 months to solve this comprehensively. Today marks a milestone as we launch the country’s first AI-powered spam-free network that will shield our customers from the continuous onslaught of intrusive and unwanted communications,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti Airtel.

“Our solution has been able to successfully identify 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSes originating every day,” Vittal added.

Developed in-house, the solution uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as 'suspected spam'. The algorithm analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration on a real time basis. By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralised database of blacklisted URLs. SMSes are scanned in real time by the AI algorithm to caution users from accidently clicking on suspicious links. The solution can also detect anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes—a typical indicator of fraudulent behaviour.