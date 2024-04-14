Air India Temporarily Suspends Tel Aviv Flights

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAir India Temporarily Suspends Tel Aviv Flights
Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

14 Apr 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting Oct. 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

