AdaniConneX Secures $1.44 Billion Loan Facility For Construction

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, said it signed an agreement for up to $1.44 billion construction financing. The sustainability-linked financing has an initial commitment of $875 million, with an accordion feature to extend commitment up to $1.44 billion, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Eight international lenders—ING Bank NV, Intesa Sanpaolo, KfW IPEX, MUFG Bank Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, Société Générale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation—participated in the loan facility.

The transaction elevates AdaniConneX’s construction financing pool to $1.65 billion, building on the maiden construction facility of $213 million executed in June 2023, according to the statement.

"Construction financing is a core element of the AdaniConneX capital management plan, enabling us to deliver a data center solution firmly rooted in sustainability and environmental stewardship," said AdaniConneX CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

The upcoming data center facilities will employ state-of-the-art technologies and renewable energy solutions to minimise the ecological footprint while optimising operational efficiency. The sustainability-linked financing reinforces AdaniConneX’s commitment towards driving a safety-first culture, delivering world-class Power Usage Effectiveness by adopting global best practices, and leveraging renewable energy resources.

A key feature of the facility is the innovative solution of a syndicated guarantee backed assurance programme in sync with the projects’ procurement strategy, the company said.