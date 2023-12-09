Adani Infrastructure Appoints Bimal Dayal As CEO

Adani Infrastructure India Ltd. has appointed Bimal Dayal as its new CEO. He was formerly the CEO of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s transmission business.

Adani Energy Solutions, in an exchange filing, announced the resignation of Dayal "due to internal transfer in other business verticals of the Adani Group." The board of directors of AESL approved this decision.

Dayal will oversee the implementation of the pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy and green hydrogen, the company added.

"With this executive-level transition, the Adani portfolio of companies has taken another significant step towards strengthening their resolve to grow the infrastructure business at an aggressive rate of over 15% per annum. The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," the company said in a statement.

The current management team of Adani Energy, led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of the company, "will drive the ambitious growth of transmission, distribution and smart metre segments," the company added.