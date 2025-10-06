Adani Green Raises $250 Million From Global Lenders

Adani Green Energy Ltd, controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, signed a deal to raise around $250 million from a group of global lenders, according to people familiar with the matter.

A group of four banks — DBS Bank Ltd., DZ Bank, Rabobank and Bank SinoPac Co Ltd — agreed to extend the credit, proceeds of which will be used to refinance an existing debt, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The tenor of the loan is over five years and the interest rate would be around 8.20%, they said. Adani Group, Bank SinoPac and Rabobank did not immediately reply to Bloomberg’s emails seeking comments. DBS declined to comment. A DZ Bank spokesperson confirmed its participation in the syndication as one of the lenders.