Adani Energy Solutions Certified As 'Zero-Waste-To-Landfill' Organisation

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. on Wednesday announced that all its operational sites and corporate headquarter have been certified 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' (ZWL) by Intertek, a leading global Total Quality Assurance provider. The company achieved 100% diversion rate and 0% landfill waste, according to a press release.

"Zero waste to landfill" means diverting at least 90% of waste from landfills, primarily through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery. It's a waste management policy focusing on conserving resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, ultimately reducing the need for new virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in AESL’s ESG journey, which began in FY21 with the vision of positioning itself among the “Top 10 Electric Utility Companies globally in ESG benchmarking”.

Over the last three years, the company achieved impressive diversion rates of 99.87%, 99.88%, and 99.99% respectively, making it India’s first transmission company to maintain over 99% diversion for three consecutive years. This year too, AESL is the only transmission utility to reach the golden figure of 100%.

AESL’s operational sites are span over 54 locations in 16 states. Many of these locations are in remote and inhospitable areas, thereby making the ZWL status a challenging one.