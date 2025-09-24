Adani Energy Solutions Certified As 'Zero-Waste-To-Landfill' Organisation
This milestone marks a significant achievement in AESL’s ESG journey.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. on Wednesday announced that all its operational sites and corporate headquarter have been certified 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' (ZWL) by Intertek, a leading global Total Quality Assurance provider. The company achieved 100% diversion rate and 0% landfill waste, according to a press release.
"Zero waste to landfill" means diverting at least 90% of waste from landfills, primarily through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery. It's a waste management policy focusing on conserving resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, ultimately reducing the need for new virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact.
This milestone marks a significant achievement in AESL’s ESG journey, which began in FY21 with the vision of positioning itself among the “Top 10 Electric Utility Companies globally in ESG benchmarking”.
Over the last three years, the company achieved impressive diversion rates of 99.87%, 99.88%, and 99.99% respectively, making it India’s first transmission company to maintain over 99% diversion for three consecutive years. This year too, AESL is the only transmission utility to reach the golden figure of 100%.
This milestone marks a significant achievement in AESL’s Environmental, Social, and Governance or ECG journey, which began in FY21 with the vision of positioning itself among the "Top 10 Electric Utility Companies globally in ESG benchmarking".
AESL’s operational sites are span over 54 locations in 16 states. Many of these locations are in remote and inhospitable areas, thereby making the ZWL status a challenging one.
Notably, Adani Energy Solutions has its presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.
Its operations span over 16 states of India with a cumulative transmission network of 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.
ALSO READ
Cloud Lifted, Time To Accelerate: Gautam Adani On Way Forward After SEBI Clean Chit In Hindenburg Case
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.