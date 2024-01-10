Adani Defence's UAV Drishti 10 To Be Inducted In Navy

Adani Defence & Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled and handed over indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starlines unmanned aerial vehicle to the Indian Navy.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Drishti 10’s integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness in the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," he said.

Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform that has endurance of 36 hours, with 450 kg payload capacity. It is the only all-weather military platform with NATO’s STANAG 4671 certification for the UAV system’s airworthiness and it is cleared to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The UAV will now be taken from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations.

Minister of Industries & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Legislative Affairs of Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu also congratulated the company for setting up a vibrant ecosystem for unmanned systems.

“Recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational, and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, and use of unmanned and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani to serve the armed forces and place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy,” said Jeet Adani, vice president of Adani Enterprises Ltd.