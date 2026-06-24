Adani AGM 2026: Gautam Adani Lays Out Three Foundational Steps To Drive Next Decade Of Growth

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said that the group's record financial numbers have given it the strength and confidence to pursue its next phase of expansion. He outlined three organisational priorities that will shape the conglomerate's growth over the coming decade at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India's core infrastructure sectors," Adani said, adding that the group is now focused on building the organisation required to execute its long-term vision.

"Let me therefore speak about the three foundational steps we are taking to build the organisation that will execute our vision over the next decade," he said.

The first step, according to Adani, is simplifying the way the group works. He said the company is putting in place a three-layer structure across both headquarters and sites to reduce bureaucracy, sharpen accountability and bring decision-making closer to execution. "Every role, every process and every layer must add value," he said, adding that non-core activities will move either to the group's global capability centres or to nominated partners.

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The second priority is changing the group's engagement with contractors. Adani said the conglomerate sees contractors as "long-term partners in nation-building" and will build deeper and more stable partnerships with them.

He said the aim is to support their growth, protect their margins and align their interests with those of the group, helping Adani companies deliver projects with "greater speed, quality and ownership."

The third and most important step, Adani said, is placing worker dignity at the heart of the group's transformation. He said the group's own and contractor workforce stands at nearly 4 lakh people, of which almost 85% work on the ground at project sites. "They are the people who turn our plans into reality," he said. "And we are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity."

Adani said this commitment includes clean living conditions, hygienic food, access to medical support, safe working environments and fair wages paid on time. He reiterated that the group's focus on dignity extends beyond its businesses to communities, families and future generations, with the Adani Foundation remaining central to the group's purpose.

The Foundation currently reaches about 10 million people across 7,000 villages in 22 states, he said. As it enters its 30th year, the Foundation is deepening its work "with unprecedented scale and conviction" under the leadership of Dr Priti Adani.

In healthcare, Adani said the group is building one of India's most ambitious rural vision care ecosystems in Bihar, combining affordable eye care services. He also pointed to the Adani University of Higher Education and Research and the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhuj as centres being developed for affordable healthcare education and delivery.

Adani Health City, he said, marks another major step in the group's healthcare journey, with integrated health campuses planned in Ahmedabad and Mumbai to bring together 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, transitional care and research facilities.

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(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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