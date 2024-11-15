NDTV ProfitBusinessABB India Gets SEBI Warning Over Insider Trading Violation By Two Employees
ADVERTISEMENT

ABB India Gets SEBI Warning Over Insider Trading Violation By Two Employees

The warning letter dated Nov. 8, 2024 has been received on Nov. 14, 2024, ABB India said in an exchange filing.

15 Nov 2024, 05:23 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation. (Photo source:&nbsp;ABB India handout)</p></div>
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation. (Photo source: ABB India handout)

ABB India on Friday said it has received a warning letter from stock markets regulator SEBI for violation of insider trading rules by two of its employees.

The warning letter dated Nov. 8, 2024 has been received on Nov. 14, 2024, ABB India said in an exchange filing.

"The company secretary has received administrative warning letter from Deputy General Manager SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 by two designated persons of the company," it said.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

ALSO READ

ABB India Q3 Results: Profit Rises 21%
Opinion
ABB India Q3 Results: Profit Rises 21%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT