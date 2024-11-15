ABB India Gets SEBI Warning Over Insider Trading Violation By Two Employees

ABB India on Friday said it has received a warning letter from stock markets regulator SEBI for violation of insider trading rules by two of its employees.

The warning letter dated Nov. 8, 2024 has been received on Nov. 14, 2024, ABB India said in an exchange filing.

"The company secretary has received administrative warning letter from Deputy General Manager SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 by two designated persons of the company," it said.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation.