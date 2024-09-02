NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAartech Solonics Reports 60% Increase In Net Profit For June Quarter
Aartech Solonics Reports 60% Increase In Net Profit For June Quarter

02 Sep 2024, 07:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Company website</p></div>
Source: Company website

A system solution-oriented research and development enterprise Aartech Solonics has posted a 60% on-year jump in net profit to Rs 1.12 crore in the June quarter. Solonics Ltd net sales stood at Rs 6.61 crore in June quarter, up 4.92%, from Rs 6.30 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company statement.

Profit stood at Rs 1.61 crore in April-June 2024, up by 64.29% from the year-ago period.

Aartech Solonics' EPS (earning per share) increased to Rs 1.06 in June 2024, from Rs 0.67 in June 2023.

The company, which has been into diversified business, has taken steps in the field of defence.

It supplies KranKing Ultracapacitor-based Systems for 'A' vehicles from 2021.

This achievement has been recognized by the Indian Army, who have awarded the company with a Performance Certificate in July 2024.

Aartech Solonics provides technical expertise to all its customers in expanding the energy market across the globe.

KranKing Ultracapacitors can be employed in onboard installations for vehicles, service station carts for fleet operations, service vehicle mounted form for a work site, to largely address such issues.

KranKing Ultracapacitors can not only enhance engine starting performance and reliability by enhancing robust electrical support to the batteries but reduce the extent of voltage dips thus substantially improving the performance of the mounted peripherals, reducing the wear and tear on the components.

