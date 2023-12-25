An Old SBF Favorite Becomes Crypto’s Next Big Thing

Savic pointed to BONK as being one of the more dubious factors in the Solana renaissance, dubbing it “a bit of a virality thing.” Created as a joke after the downfall of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research, the BONK token’s full name is Bonk Inu and it follows in the tradition of other Shiba Inu dog-themed currencies like Dogecoin. Worth fractions of a cent, BONK has risen around 400% over the past month, giving it a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, according to CoinGecko. Strah noted that the token’s founders are anonymous and the motivations behind the project are unclear, adding to its highly speculative nature.