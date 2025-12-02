November Auto Sales Review: Momentum Holds Post Festive Season; Tractors And CV Lead Charge

In PVs, Jefferies estimates wholesale growth of around 20% year-on-year, supported by robust dispatches from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors.

Citi echoed similar strength, noting that most OEMs posted very strong annual growth.

Maruti Suzuki remained a standout: domestic volumes excluding Toyota climbed 21% year-on-year, aided by price cuts and recovering small car demand. Exports surged 61%, taking overall volumes up 26%.

M&M also posted healthy 22% growth in utility vehicles, helped by rising traction in its BEV portfolio. Tata Motors saw strong 22% growth in domestic PVs, led by the Harrier EV.

Hyundai, however, saw only modest 4% growth, and its electric vehicle market share slipped to just 3% in November.

Passenger vehicle registrations told a similar story, rising 23% year-on-year, underlining improving retail demand since August. EV penetration in PVs also recovered modestly to 3.7%, with Tata Motors maintaining a dominant 41% share.