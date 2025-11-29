November Auto Sales Preview: CVs To Stun Street; Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors Ride GST High

November was a crucial month to gauge the health of automobile sector, as a dip in sales was expected following the high festive demand seen in the preceding month. However, estimates suggest that the momentum has been sustained in November, likely due to the consumption boost powered by the reduction in goods and services tax.

The commercial vehicles segment is expected post a surprise this month, based on brokerage estimates and channel checks. Some of the key reasons seen behind this is upward momentum post GST cuts, and a pickup in fleet utilisation for operators.

All automobile majors are expected to post strong numbers, with GST momentum to continue for Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors.