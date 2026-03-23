Woman Set To Get 207 Crore As Newborn Dies After Work From Home Denied

A jury in Hamilton County in the US has ordered Total Quality Logistics to pay $22.5 million or around Rs 207 crore in damages to a former employee who alleged she was denied a work-from-home option during a high-risk pregnancy — a decision her lawsuit linked to the loss of her newborn.

The verdict was delivered in favour of Chelsea Walsh, who had requested remote work accommodation in February 2021 after undergoing a cervical procedure intended to prevent premature labour, according to court documents cited by NBC News.

In her lawsuit, Walsh said she was left with an "impossible choice" — continue working from the office despite medical risks or take unpaid leave. She had recently joined the company, which was reportedly aware of her pregnancy.

Walsh returned to the office on February 22 and was granted permission to work remotely two days later. However, she went into labour the same day and delivered her baby, Magnolia, at just 20 weeks and six days of gestation. The infant, who reportedly showed signs of life at birth, died shortly afterward in her mother's arms.

The Attorneys representing the Walsh family argued that the company's refusal to allow temporary remote work placed undue stress on the pregnancy. The jury found the employer liable and awarded damages of $22.5 million. "This was a heartbreaking outcome for a young family," Matthew C. Metzger, co-counsel for the plaintiffs stated in the statement.

Another lawyer, Brian Butler, said the family had been open to an earlier settlement but claimed the company failed to engage meaningfully.

The total Quality Logistics expressed sympathy for the family but said it disagreed with the verdict and is considering legal options. "We disagree with the verdict and the way the facts were characterised at trial," the company said, adding that it remains committed to employee welfare.

The case reflects on the ongoing debates in the US around workplace accommodations, particularly as remote work has become more common in the post-pandemic era.

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