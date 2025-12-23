Who Was Vince Zampella? Call Of Duty Co-Creator Dies In Car Crash | Watch Video

Vince Zampella, one of the creators behind best-selling video games such as 'Call of Duty,' has died. He was 55.

Zampella was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. local time on the Angeles Crest Highway. Zampella was driving a late-model Ferrari when the vehicle reportedly veered off the winding road after exiting a tunnel, struck a concrete barrier, and caught fire, NBC LA reported.

Authorities confirmed that Zampella was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the collision and later succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. While a video of the aftermath has circulated on social media, officials are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.