Who Was Vince Zampella? Call Of Duty Co-Creator Dies In Car Crash | Watch Video
A spokesperson for Electronic Arts said in a statement on Monday that Zampella's influence on the video game industry was “profound and far-reaching."
Vince Zampella, one of the creators behind best-selling video games such as 'Call of Duty,' has died. He was 55.
Zampella was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. local time on the Angeles Crest Highway. Zampella was driving a late-model Ferrari when the vehicle reportedly veered off the winding road after exiting a tunnel, struck a concrete barrier, and caught fire, NBC LA reported.
Authorities confirmed that Zampella was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the collision and later succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital. While a video of the aftermath has circulated on social media, officials are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.
Tragic footage out of California— Tony Lane ðºð¸ (@TonyLaneNV) December 23, 2025
New video captures the devastating Ferrari crash on Angeles Crest that took the life of Vince Zampella, the creator behind Call of Duty.
â ï¸ Viewer discretion advised.
A reminder of how fast everything can change.
Thoughts? â¬ï¸ ðºð¸ pic.twitter.com/nQfmTgIXxb
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Call of Duty team wrote, "Millions of us have been forever inspired by Vince Zampella’s work. His legacy is enduring. Across all our Call of Duty teams and all across Activision, we offer our deepest condolences to Vince’s family, friends and fans on his tragic passing."
Millions of us have been forever inspired by Vince Zampellaâs work.Â His legacy is enduring. Across all our Call of Duty teams and all across Activision, we offer our deepest condolences to Vinceâs family, friends and fans on his tragic passing.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 23, 2025
A spokesperson for Electronic Arts said in a statement on Monday that Zampella's influence on the video game industry was “profound and far-reaching."
“A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come," a company spokesperson wrote.
This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vinceâs family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vinceâs influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modernâ¦ https://t.co/af2C4bvsmE— Electronic Arts (@EA) December 22, 2025
Vince Zampella
In 2010, Zampella founded Respawn Entertainment, a subsidiary of EA, and he also was the former chief executive of video game developer Infinity Ward, the studio behind the successful “Call of Duty” franchise.
One of Zampella's crowning achievements was the creation of the Call of Duty franchise, which has sold more than half a billion games worldwide, reported news agency AP.
The first person shooter game debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation and has sold over 500 million copies globally. Subsequent versions have delved into modern warfare and there is a live-action movie based on the game in production with Paramount Pictures.
In recent years, Zampella had been at the helm of the creation of the action-adventure video games Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.