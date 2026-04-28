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US Threatens Sanctions On Firms Dealing With Iranian Airlines Amid Stalled Peace Talks With Tehran

The statement, reportedly, represents a significant broadening of secondary sanctions pressure, potentially putting airlines, airports, fuel suppliers, and catering firms in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East on notice.

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US Threatens Sanctions On Firms Dealing With Iranian Airlines Amid Stalled Peace Talks With Tehran
Bessentmade clear that the warning extended beyond direct dealings with Tehran.
File photo

The United States escalated its economic pressure campaign against Iran on Monday, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning foreign companies that providing services to sanctioned Iranian airlines could expose them to American sanctions.

In a post on X early Tuesday, Bessent issued a sweeping warning directed at businesses and governments worldwide. 

"Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to U.S. sanctions," he wrote. "Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance."

Bessent made clear that the warning extended beyond direct dealings with Tehran. "Under Economic Fury, the US Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities," Bessent added, invoking the administration's "Economic Fury" framework — a broad sanctions doctrine targeting not just adversaries but any foreign actors who enable them.

ALSO READ: A New Opening? Iran FM Says Considering Trump Team's 'Request' For Talks

The statement, reportedly, represents a significant broadening of secondary sanctions pressure, potentially putting airlines, airports, fuel suppliers, and catering firms in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East on notice. Companies that service Iranian carriers — even indirectly — could now find themselves in Washington's crosshairs.

ALSO READ: 'Iran Can't Control': Rubio Blames Hardliners, Hormuz Claims For Stalled Negotiations

The warning comes at a particularly sensitive moment. US-Iran nuclear talks, which briefly showed signs of progress earlier this year, have stalled in recent weeks over disagreements on uranium enrichment limits and sanction relief timelines.

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