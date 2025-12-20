US-Syria Crisis: Everything We Know About Operation Hawkeye So Far

The United States forces carried out large-scale air and ground strikes on more than 70 Islamic State targets in Syria on Friday, the officials said. The attacks followed an earlier strike on American troops in the region. The officials described the military action, named Operation Hawkeye, as a retaliatory operation aimed at degrading ISIS capabilities.

“Earlier today, US forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on Dec. 13 in Palmyra, Syria,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on X.

On Dec. 13, two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an attack on a convoy of American and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Reuters reported. The attacker was shot dead. Three other US soldiers were wounded. About 1,000 US troops remain in Syria.

In his statement, Hegseth announced that Operation Hawkeye was not “the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance.”



“If you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he added.