UAE Detects, Foils Sophisticated Series Of AI-Powered Cyberattacks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully blocked a series of structured and technically advanced cyber attacks of “terrorist nature” directly targeted at the country's vital infrastructure and national digital platforms, the UAE Cybersecurity Council has said.

The attacks were organised and sophisticated in nature, and attackers had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance their operations. “The attacks were complex and highly coordinated,” Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the head of cybersecurity for the UAE government and Chairman of the country's cybersecurity council, has said.

Kuwaiti said that the attacks were, however, detected early through advanced monitoring systems. “Our cyber defence framework has given us the headway to detect, contain, and neutralise the threats before any disruptions are caused.”

The council, through the state media, has confirmed that the attackers attempted network infiltration, deployment of ransomware, and conducted systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.

“The use of AI in carrying out such attacks indicates how the terrorist groups are evolving and have the technical capabilities to carry out such attacks,” the state media reported.

The government of the UAE has not identified the attackers publicly, but has maintained that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

"The national cyber defence of the UAE works around the clock, and that is how the threat was detected and blocked, before causing any major harm. “Individual safety, personal data protection, and continuity of critical services remain a top priority,” the cybersecurity council was quoted as saying by the national media.

The defences, the state media reported, are maintained through cooperation between service providers, national and international entities, and specialised organisations.

The announcement by the Cybersecurity Council, however, did not give a detailed narrative of the attack. The exact time of the attack was not revealed, and what vital sectors were targeted was not spoken about as well.

The state media quoted the officials as saying that the national cybersecurity system strengthens protection, accelerates recovery capabilities, and enhances digital resilience. They did not, however, offer any technical details about detection methods or the attack vectors.

Given the fact that the attack has taken place during the month of Ramadan, which witnesses a high uptick in charitable giving, across the UAE and the Muslim World, has made the council a little more wary.

They (the council) have asked the residents to stay extra vigilant while choosing online transactions. “Safety practices should be adopted, particularly while one is making donations or sharing personal and financial information.”

