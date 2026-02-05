Trump, Xi Discuss Taiwan And Trade Ahead Of Planned Summit

US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China discussed trade and geopolitical flashpoints, including Taiwan, during a Wednesday call ahead of a planned face-to-face meeting in April.

Trump cast the call as “excellent” and “long and thorough,” adding that the two spoke about increasing Chinese purchases of US soybeans to 20 million tons for the current season as well as buys of oil and gas and “airplane engine deliveries.” Trump said China committed to importing 25 million tons of American soybeans “for next season.”

The two leaders also discussed his planned visit to China in April, broader trade issues, Russia's war in Ukraine, and Taiwan, Trump said, adding the talk was “all very positive!”

The Chinese government, however, cast their discussion over the self-governing island, which it sees as its own territory, in a more contentious light. Xi raised the Taiwan issue, and specifically urged the US to handle arms sales to Taipei with the “utmost caution” and said Beijing will never allow the island to be separated, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Xi called on both sides to strengthen communication, properly manage differences, and expand cooperation.

“Neither neglect small acts of goodwill nor commit minor wrongdoings,” Xi said. “We should proceed one thing at a time and steadily build mutual trust.”

Later, Trump told NBC the conversation was an hour long and that in addition to his spring visit to China, Xi planned a trip to Washington “toward the end of the year.” The conversation, he said, covered “a lot of topics.”

“It's important that I have a good relationship, and for him, that he has a good relationship with me,” Trump said in the interview.

Following the call, Taiwan's foreign ministry said it will closely monitor the interactions between the US and China and maintain smooth communication with Trump's administration. The US has continued its policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan, which will strengthen its self-defense capabilities, the ministry said in a statement.

Still, the Taiwan government's efforts to meet Trump's demands for more defense spending are running into opposition in the legislature.

Reviewing the Trump-Xi exchange, analysts pointed to the lack of mention of China's recent diplomatic spat with Japan as evidence the relationship has improved in the last few months. The leaders' last phone call in November was dominated by tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan.

“The positive tone in both readouts is consistent, boding well for the relationship beyond 2026,” said Neo Wang, lead China macro analyst at Evercore ISI in New York.

Still, the dueling descriptions of the discussion about Taiwan show that lingering tensions exist between the world's two largest economies, even as Trump and Xi have sought to deescalate a trade conflict that blew up shortly after the US president returned to office last year.

Washington approved arms sales to Taiwan worth as much as $11.15 billion last year — one of its biggest ever — in a bid to strengthen the island's defenses and deter potential Chinese aggression. That move drew sharp criticism from Beijing, which had said it strongly opposed the US arms sale.

“Xi's emphasis on Taiwan may reflect the Chinese side's displeasure towards the Trump administration's recent approval of a large arm-sale package for the island, but it doesn't appear that this issue is going to derail the ongoing bilateral truce,” said Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, a New York-based advisory firm.

Wednesday's call comes with Trump and Xi slated to hold multiple meetings this year, with a summit potentially coming as soon as April. Xi also spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier Wednesday.

US-China relations stabilized after Xi and Trump reached a one-year trade truce in South Korea last year. Before that, tit-for-tat tariff hikes and export curbs rattled global financial markets and raised fears of an economic downturn. Despite the detente, China's attempts to strengthen trade ties with traditional US allies, Trump's capture of Venezuelan strongman and Beijing ally Nicolas Maduro and the ongoing pressure campaign against Iran have threatened that fragile peace.

Shipments of Venezuelan oil to China, which averaged 400,000 barrels a day last year, fell to zero in January after a US naval crackdown on the transport of sanctioned crude from that country. Trump has said he welcomes Chinese investment in Venezuela as he looks to rebuild the country's beleaguered energy infrastructure.

The US president has also threatened tariffs on any country doing business with Iran as he looks to raise pressure on the Islamic Republic's regime to cut a deal over its nuclear program. China is the world's top buyer of Iranian oil.

Trump's own sweeping tariff regime, and worries that the US may no longer be a reliable economic or security partner, have led some allies to seek to improve their own ties with Beijing.

Several European leaders have sought an audience with Xi, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who both traveled to Beijing in recent months as part of a diplomatic reset. Canada also reached an agreement with China on trade matters, a decision by Ottawa to diversify its trade amid ongoing tensions with Trump.

Trump has also moved to bolster alternative supplies of rare earths to loosen China's grip on critical minerals, unveiling earlier this week plans to launch a $12 billion stockpile. The European Union is also pitching the US on a partnership that would look for ways to jointly source the critical minerals needed for most modern technologies.

Both the US and EU have become tethered to abundant, cheap Chinese minerals, giving Beijing leverage over their supply chains.

Trump and Xi met in October on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea, where the two leaders agreed to scale back tariffs and crack down on the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the US.

There have been breakthroughs on other matters in the meantime. Trump worked with Xi recently to approve a long-awaited deal for TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. to transfer parts of their US operations to a consortium of American investors.

A deal was initially supposed to be completed by January 2025 to avoid a US ban on the popular social media app, but Trump extended the deadline several times to give TikTok more time to finalize the deal. Its future became an important bargaining chip for China in broader trade negotiations.

