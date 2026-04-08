Trump Warns Of 'Fraudsters' In US-Iran Talks, Says Only Official Terms Will Guide Ceasefire Negotiations

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday cautioned against what he described as unauthorised individuals attempting to influence ongoing negotiations with Iran, asserting that only officially sanctioned terms will form the basis of discussions tied to the ceasefire.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said multiple “agreements, lists, and letters” were being circulated by individuals with “absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A./Iran negotiation.”

“Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation… in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE (sic),” he said.

The US President added that such actors would be “rapidly exposed” following a federal investigation.

“There is only one group of meaningful ‘POINTS' that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations (sic),” Trump said, underlining that these terms formed the basis of the ceasefire understanding.

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“These are the points that are the basis on which we agreed to a ceasefire. It is something that is reasonable, and can easily be dispensed with,” he added.

Trump also took aim at media coverage, criticising CNN for citing what he called an unauthorised source.

“It's very much like Fake News CNN last night, headlining a ‘source' that had no power or authority to write a Letter claiming great authority,” he said.

The remarks come amid sensitive diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with both sides engaged in negotiations following a temporary ceasefire agreement.

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