Trump Claims Hamas Ready for Deal, Demands Israel Halt Gaza Attack

The US President Donald Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, following a recent statement from the militant group Hamas shows a willingness for "a lasting PEACE," and he said that Israel immediately needs to stop the bombing of Gaza to ensure the safe and quick release of hostages.

Trump’s intervention in the high-stakes negotiations suggests a possibility of a temporary ceasefire that is necessary to de-escalate the conflict and release of the captives.

Trump emphasised the danger posed by current military operations, writing, "Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that," referring to the hostage extraction. He claimed that discussions on the specific details of a deal are "already in discussions," suggesting a parallel talks outside of the broader diplomatic efforts. The President framed the potential agreement as a step toward comprehensive resolution, stating, "This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."