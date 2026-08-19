'Childish, Short-Sighted': Top Iranian General Says Taxi Driver More Trustable Than Trump

US President Donald Trump was the target of a vicious rhetorical attack by a top commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who described his leadership as impetuous, unpredictable and devoid of strategic vision.

Mohammad Reza Naqdi, an adviser to the IRGC, has accused the United States of failing to accomplish its purported goals in the conflict with Iran, asserting that Washington aimed to topple Iran's leadership and divide the nation.

Additionally, Naqdi criticised US President Donald Trump, calling his actions "childlike" and accusing him of making statements that were too nearsighted. "The current president of the United States is extremely short-sighted and childish," Naqdi said. "He has no long-term vision," Naqdi stated while talking during an interview on APT news.

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Naqdi accused the president of failing to consider the immediate fallout of his public remarks or policy decisions, claiming that Washington's diplomatic messaging lacks strategic depth and coherence. "When he says something, he doesn't even think about what will happen 24 hours later. His statements have no foundation or consistency. I trust a taxi driver much more than I trust him. Don't take what he says too seriously," Naqdi added.

The US' plans to control the Strait of Hormuz, take Kharg Island, invade Iranian territory, and harm Iran's nuclear facilities were unsuccessful, he said. Additionally, he emphasised the Strait of Hormuz's strategic significance and stated that Iran needs to reestablish its deterrent to stop further attacks. "Don't take what he says too seriously," he added, urging regional players and outside observers to ignore the White House's rhetoric.

High-ranking Iranian military officials and Washington have a long history of antagonistic interactions and verbal brinkmanship, which includes Naqdi's comments. The remarks highlight ongoing hostilities between the two countries over the blockade of diplomatic relations, economic sanctions, and regional security.

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