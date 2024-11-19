Starmer Seeks India Trade Deal Even Sunak Couldn’t Pull Off

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he’d restart talks on a UK-India free trade agreement next year, setting an ambitious goal for a deal that even Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu premier, couldn’t secure.

“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK, and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” Starmer said on Monday following a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.

Negotiations between the two nations stalled back in May after 14 rounds spanning two years, held up by elections first in India and then the UK. The strong personal relationship between Modi and Sunak was seen as the best shot at getting an agreement signed, but it proved elusive.