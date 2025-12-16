Sri Lanka To Arrest 1996 World Cup-Winning Captain Arjuna Ranatunga Over Oil Scam

Sri Lankan authorities plan to arrest former World Cup-winning cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga on corruption charges related to his tenure as the nation's petroleum minister, a court was informed on Monday.

The sports icon, who led Sri Lanka to their historic 1996 Cricket World Cup victory, is currently abroad and will be detained upon his return, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) told Colombo Magistrate Asanga Bodaragama.

Ranatunga and his elder brother, Dhammika Ranatunga, are accused of violating procedures for awarding long-term oil procurement contracts and instead making costlier spot purchases. CIABOC stated the alleged corruption occurred during deals made in 2017.

"The total loss to the state from 27 purchases is 800 million Sri Lankan rupees (approx Rs 23.5 crore)," at the time the deals were made in 2017, according to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, as reported by news agency AFP.