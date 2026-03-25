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SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk-Led Firm May File For US Listing As Soon As This Week, Says Report

It had been expected to raise as much as $50 billion in a record-setting IPO this summer that could value the space exploration company at more than $1.75 trillion.

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SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk-Led Firm May File For US Listing As Soon As This Week, Says Report
Elon Musk's company could try to raise more than $75 billion, the media outlet said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

SpaceX aims to file a prospectus for an initial public offering as soon as this week, the Information reported, kicking off one of the year's most-anticipated market debuts.

Elon Musk's company could try to raise more than $75 billion, the media outlet said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Eyes Nasdaq IPO In Potentially Biggest Public Offering Ever, Says Report

It had been expected to raise as much as $50 billion in a record-setting IPO this summer that could value the space exploration company at more than $1.75 trillion. That capital-raising would shatter the previous high watermark set by Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Said To Weigh Dual-Class IPO Shares To Empower Elon Musk

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