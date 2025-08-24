Russia, Ukraine Exchange Prisoners Of War In Deal Mediated By UAE
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said one of the civilians was journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, abducted in the Kyiv region in March 2022, weeks into Russia’s invasion.
The armed forces of Russia and Ukraine exchanged service members on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram, the latest in a series of prisoner swaps this year.
The swap of 146 prisoners from each side was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
The Russian troops are now in Belarus receiving medical and psychological assistance and will proceed to Russia from there, the ministry said. Eight civilians from Kursk region were also returned from Ukraine.
Today, our people are coming home. Warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ÐÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÐµÐ»ÐµÐ½ÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025
We are bringing home journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who was abducted in the Kyiv region in March 2022.
Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the swap was part of agreements between Moscow and Kyiv reached in Istanbul earlier in the year. It said eight civilians as well as military personnel were returned to Ukraine.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said Sunday’s swap brought the number of prisoners released through 17 mediations by the Gulf state to 4,641.