Republicans Nearly Absent Across 27 Yale Departments, Buckley Institute Report Finds

The report examined Yale’s undergraduate departments, along with its School of Management and Law School. According to the findings, Democrats account for 82.3% of faculty, Republicans for 2.3%, and unaffiliated or third-party faculty for 15.4%.

“That is a more than 36 to 1 Democrat to Republican ratio and a 5 to 1 Democrat to independent ratio,” the report said.

“For the third year in a row, our research has highlighted the significant political and ideological imbalance among Yale’s faculty,” Buckley Institute founder and executive director Lauren Noble said.

Noble added that while Yale has repeatedly pledged to encourage open debate, its hiring practices have “all but excluded diversity of opinion.”