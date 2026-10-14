Pope Leo XIV Health Update: What Is Lung Adenocarcinoma? Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Tuesday afternoon, during which surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung, citing a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

The statement was issued by Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora, Vatican News reported.

What The Vatican Said

According to Vatican News, the lower lobe was removed using a video-assisted technique to ensure a radical resection. Doctors said an examination of tissue during the operation "confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma", as suspected from earlier tests.

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The outlet said the Pope was in the operating room for about three hours, while the operation itself lasted around 90 minutes. Doctors described it as successful and said there were no complications.

Professor Margaritora led the surgical team. The Pope woke normally and, after a brief period of observation, returned to his room on the hospital's 10th floor.

Post-operation tests will be conducted on the removed tissue in the coming days. No change has been announced to the previously stated hospital stay of one week. The Press Office is expected to give an update on Wednesday morning.

Press Office Director Matteo Bruni reportedly said the Pope asked for dinner and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

The statement does not say what stage the cancer is at.

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What Is Lung Adenocarcinoma?

Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common form of lung cancer. It is a non-small cell lung cancer, a group that accounts for roughly 85% of cases, and adenocarcinoma makes up around 40% of all lung cancers.

It begins in the glandular cells that line the airways and produce mucus, usually in the outer parts of the lungs.

Symptoms

In its early stages the disease often causes no symptoms and is frequently detected during scans for other reasons.

Later signs can include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss and fatigue.

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Causes And Risk Factors

Smoking is the leading cause, but adenocarcinoma is also the type most often diagnosed in people who have never smoked. Other risk factors include second-hand smoke, radon gas, asbestos, air pollution and a family history of lung cancer.

Certain genetic changes in tumour cells, such as EGFR and ALK mutations, are also linked to the disease.

Treatment

Treatment depends on the stage and the patient's overall health. For early-stage disease, surgery to remove the affected lobe, known as a lobectomy, is the standard approach and can offer a good chance of cure.

Video-assisted surgery is a minimally invasive method that generally allows faster recovery than open surgery.

Other options include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted drugs and immunotherapy. Analysis of the removed tissue helps doctors decide whether further treatment is needed.

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