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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 14

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,48,510 per 10 gm on Oct. 14, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,36,134. Silver traded at Rs 2,19,200 per kg as markets awaited US inflation PPI data.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on October 14

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices remain subdued as the market awaits the US inflation PPI data, which is due today and tomorrow, Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, despite the 10-year Treasury yields being lower over the past week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, around 5:50 a.m., Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,48,510 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,19,200 per kg.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,36,134 per 10 gm while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,02,760 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

In the previous trading session, Oct. 13, MCX gold December futures settled at Rs 1,48,450, down by 0.73%, while MCX Silver futures with Dec. 4 expiry also declined to Rs 2,19,217 per kg at the end of the previous session.

MCX gold prices followed the spot gold prices and US gold futures as both fell around 0.3% in the previous session.

Having said that, in the international market, COMEX gold inched up 0.2% today in the early trading hours to trade at $4,185.9 per ounce, while the COMEX silver slid 0.18% to trade at $59.4 per ounce at around 00:28 a.m. GMT.

Also Read: Gold Near Rs 1.5 Lakh Before Diwali: What You Actually Pay For 10 Grams

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,48,240 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,47,980 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,48,670 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,48,040 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,48,360 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,48,470 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,35,887; Delhi at Rs 1,35,648; Chennai at Rs 1,36,381; Kolkata at Rs 1,35,703; Bengaluru at Rs 1,35,997; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,36,098 per 10gm. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,18,800 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,18,420 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,19,440 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,18,510 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,18,970 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,19,150 per kg 

Also Read: Taking A Gold Loan? Know The Risks, Charges And Repayment Rules Before You Apply

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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