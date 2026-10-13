Taking A Gold Loan? Know The Risks, Charges And Repayment Rules Before You Apply

A gold loan can seem like an ideal way to handle your temporary finances. Popular in India, gold loans involve pledging your precious metal as a collateral to the banks and getting a loan in return. The exact value that you may secure against your gold depends on the bank's policies.

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While broadly considered safe, gold loans can still be risky if you do not pay attention to the terms and conditions. From interest rates or repayment rules, not aligning the terms as per your requirement and comfort can end up costing you your gold jewellery permanently.

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Things To Be Careful About:

High interest rates: You should compare interest rates from different banks and lenders. Even a small difference can increase your total repayment amount.

You should compare interest rates from different banks and lenders. Even a small difference can increase your total repayment amount. Extra charges: Processing fees, valuation charges, late payment penalties levied by lenders can add to your loan expenses without you even realising. You should carefully check these charges ahead.

Processing fees, valuation charges, late payment penalties levied by lenders can add to your loan expenses without you even realising. You should carefully check these charges ahead. Risk of losing gold: If you fail to repay the loan on time, the lender may auction your pledged gold as per norms. This means you could lose your jewellery, so it is recommended to only take a loan that you are comfortable in paying back.

If you fail to repay the loan on time, the lender may auction your pledged gold as per norms. This means you could lose your jewellery, so it is recommended to only take a loan that you are comfortable in paying back. Strict repayment rules: Some gold loans require monthly interest payments, while others allow bullet repayment at the end of the tenure. Before signing up for the loan, you should check these terms and choose a plan that fits your income.

Some gold loans require monthly interest payments, while others allow bullet repayment at the end of the tenure. Before signing up for the loan, you should check these terms and choose a plan that fits your income. Lower gold value: You need to understand that most lenders are unlikely to sanction a loan comparable to the value of the gold that you offer. This is because they need to assess the risk profile of the gold since its value can fluctuate. Purity and other aspects can also impact the overall loan value. This means that you may receive less money than you planned.

Before applying, you should read the loan agreement carefully and discuss the repayment terms and obligations with your lender in advance. Having clarity over the loan and borrowing what you need will allow you to comfortably repay without adding any extra financial burden.

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