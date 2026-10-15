Pakistan School Tragedy: 17 Students, All Under 13, Killed In Peshawar Roof Collapse

At least 17 students, all below the age of 13, and one teacher were killed when the roof of a school collapsed in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar on Thursday.

The students and the teacher were brought dead to the Lady Reading Hospital, along with more than a dozen injured people, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim told Reuters.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

The BBC, citing authorities, reported a higher toll of at least 18 pupils and a teacher dead. It said about 40 others were injured, some believed to be critical, and that several children were feared trapped under the rubble.

The collapse happened on Thursday morning while lessons were under way, the news outlet said.

The BBC also confirmed that all the pupils who died were under 13, citing the same hospital spokesperson.

Rescue and relief operations were reported to be under way, though details on the number of people still trapped were not available.

No official explanation for the collapse has been given so far.

(This is a developing story.)

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