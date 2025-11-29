Pak Army Alleges Afghan Taliban Facilitating Infiltration Of Terrorists Across Border

The spokesperson also talked about a narrative based on a question that how could terrorists infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghan border, smuggling carried out and non-custom paid vehicles pass through it if the army and the paramilitary Frontier Corps troops were stationed along the border.

He said Pakistan had set up military posts at a distance of 15-25 km on the 2,500 km long border but added that it was not possible to completely seal the border which even a country like the US was unable to do and stop illegal infiltration through its border with Mexico.

Lt Gen Chaudhry also refuted allegations by the Afghan Taliban that Pakistan had conducted overnight strikes in Afghanistan. He added that there are “no good and bad Taliban and Pakistan makes no distinction between terrorists”.

He also talked about the ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against the rebels, saying that 4,910 such operations had been carried out since November 4, amounting to 233 IBOs per day.

He added that 206 terrorists were killed in these operations.

He said that since January, at least 67,023 IBOs had been conducted across the country.

Balochistan had the highest number of such operations, with over 53,000, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had over 12,800, and the rest of the country recorded about 850.