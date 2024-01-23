Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' Bag Most Nominations Across Categories

NDTV ProfitWorldOscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' Bag Most Nominations Across Categories
The awards will be held on March 10 at Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

23 Jan 2024, 09:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pic/Oscars 2024 YouTube</p></div>
Pic/Oscars 2024 YouTube

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Here is the list of nominees in 23 categories:

Best Picture

  • American Fiction

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Past Lives

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Director

  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)

  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)

  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

  • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

  • America Ferrera (Barbie)

  • Jodie Foster (Nyad)

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

  • Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • May December

  • Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction

  • Barbie

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Original Score

  • American Fiction

  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Original Song

  • The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

  • I’m Just Ken from Barbie

  • It Never Went Away from American Symphony

  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People from Killers of the Flower Moon What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Documentary Feature Film

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

  • The Eternal Memory

  • Four Daughters

  • To Kill a Tiger

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

  • The ABCs of Book Banning

  • The Barber of Little Rock

  • Island in Between

  • The Last Repair Shop

  • Nai Nai & Wai Po

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental

  • Nimona

  • Robot Dreams

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

International Feature Film

  • Io Capitano (Italy)

  • Perfect Days (Japan)

  • Society of the Snow (Spain)

  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Costume Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Sound

  • The Creator

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Live Action Short Film

  • The After

  • Invincible

  • Night of Fortune

  • Red, White and Blue

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

  • Letter to a Pig

  • Ninety-Five Senses

  • Our Uniform

  • Pachyderme

  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Golda

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Society of the Snow

Production Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Cinematography

  • El Conde

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Godzilla Minus One

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

