‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Director, Actor At Revamped Golden Globes
Emma Stone got the best actress award for the fantasy comedy Poor Things.
(Bloomberg) -- Christopher Nolan won best director and Cillian Murphy best actor for their work on Oppenheimer at a newly revamped Golden Globe Awards.
Emma Stone got the best actress award for the fantasy comedy Poor Things. Earlier in the evening Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor for Oppenheimer and Da’Vine Joy Randolph captured best supporting actress for The Holdovers.
Oppenheimer and Barbie led among films with the most nominations going into Sunday night’s ceremony in Beverly Hills. Both Oppenheimer and The Holdovers are from Universal Pictures.
This year’s ceremony had two new categories, one designed to recognize popular films, which won, and one for best stand-up comic performance. Ricky Gervais got that award.
The Globes are one of the first events on the awards circuit, which will culminate with the Oscars on March 10. Studios campaign vigorously to win the trophies, which can lead to a bump in ticket sales and online purchases of their films, and score points with talent.
This year’s Globes are the first under new owners. Financier Todd Boehly and Hollywood trade publisher Jay Penske took control of the program last year after a scandal involving its previous owner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The association was criticized for its lack of diversity and ethical lapses. The voting body has since been expanded to 300 entertainment journalists, whose names and photos are published on the Globes’ website. Gifts to members have been banned.
The Globes ceremony, the 81st in its history, is hosted by comedian Jo Koy. It’s airing on CBS after a long run on NBC ended.
