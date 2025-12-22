Business NewsWorldOpenAI Sees Better Margins on Business Sales, Report Says
ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI Sees Better Margins on Business Sales, Report Says

The ChatGPT creator set off the modern AI boom, but it has yet to show a profit, one of the main indicators for investors concerned about a bubble in the industry.

22 Dec 2025, 06:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As of October, OpenAI’s compute margins reached 70%, up from 52% at the end of 2024 and double the rate in January 2024. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
As of October, OpenAI’s compute margins reached 70%, up from 52% at the end of 2024 and double the rate in January 2024. (Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

OpenAI has squeezed better margins out of its paid products this year, as it races to maintain its pole position in artificial intelligence, according to a report in The Information.

The publication reported that the company improved its “compute margin,” an internal figure measuring the share of revenue after the costs of running models for paying users of its corporate and consumer products. As of October, OpenAI’s compute margins reached 70%, up from 52% at the end of 2024 and double the rate in January 2024, the publication said, citing a person familiar with the figures.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company didn’t release the figures and declined to comment further.

The ChatGPT creator set off the modern AI boom, but it has yet to show a profit, one of the main indicators for investors concerned about a bubble in the industry. Last valued at $500 billion in October, OpenAI has been searching for ways to make money to cover its high computing costs and audacious infrastructure plans.

At the same time, the company is facing intense pressure over its spending and renewed competition. After the Gemini model from Alphabet Inc.’s Google performed better on benchmarks, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman called a “code red” to redirect internal resources to improve ChatGPT, and delayed progress on plans for an advertising service.

Most people use ChatGPT’s free version. However, the company is pushing its business version and paid software features for industries like financial services and education, where it competes with Google and rival Anthropic.

ALSO READ

OpenAI In Talks To Raise $10 Billion From Amazon, Use Its Chips
Opinion
OpenAI In Talks To Raise $10 Billion From Amazon, Use Its Chips
Read More

The Information reported that OpenAI has better compute margins than Anthropic for paid accounts, but that Anthropic has better efficiency on server spending overall.

OpenAI is also in early talks to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon.com Inc. and use its chips, in a deal that could value Altman’s company at north of $500 billion.

ALSO READ

OpenAI, Google, Perplexity Roll Out Free AI Plans In India To Expand User Base
Opinion
OpenAI, Google, Perplexity Roll Out Free AI Plans In India To Expand User Base
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT