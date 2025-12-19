OpenAI, Google, Perplexity Roll Out Free AI Plans In India To Expand User Base

OpenAI, Google and Perplexity have intensified competition in India by offering free access to premium artificial intelligence tools, a move aimed at accelerating adoption in the world’s most populous country.

India has emerged as a major battleground for AI companies, supported by its vast digital base of around 730 million smartphones and some of the lowest mobile data costs globally. Users in the country consume an average of 21 gigabytes of data a month, paying just 9.2 cents per gigabyte, making large-scale usage far more affordable than in many other markets, Reuters reported.

To appeal to price-sensitive consumers, Google began offering its $400 Gemini AI Pro subscription free for 18 months to 500 million customers of Reliance Jio in November. More recently, it expanded the availability of its discounted “AI Plus” package to India, adding the country to a list of dozens where the offer is live, according to Reuters.

OpenAI has followed a similar approach by making its ChatGPT Go plan free for a year in India. The plan, which offers extended usage compared with standard tiers, normally carries charges in over 100 countries and was previously priced at $54 in India before being made free nationwide in November. Like Google’s AI Pro offer, the free ChatGPT Go plan is limited exclusively to India.