Norwegian Scientist Gives Himself Havana Syndrome By Trying To Disprove It

A Norwegian scientist reported symptoms of headaches, nausea and dizziness similar to an enigmatic medical condition dubbed Havana Syndrome when testing a device he had designed to disprove its existence. The researcher suffered brain damage from the device, which emitted powerful pulses of microwave radiation when working on it as a part of a top secret project in 2024.

According to a report from Washington Post, the scientist started reporting symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome as side effects from the device he constructed, leading to the Norwegian government contacting the CIA regarding the matter. Pentagon and White House officials made at least two trips to Norway to investigate the matter, with those in the know concluding that the researcher ailment was not an exact match to the case of Havana Syndrome experienced by more than 300 US officials.

'Havana Syndrome' was the name given to a series of medical problems that US diplomatic officials posted in Havana were facing in late 2016, which included nausea, vertigo, memory and hearing loss and strong migraines.

Close to 26 such cases were reported in 2018, with the number growing to over 300 by 2024. Findings regarding how they were caused were largely inconclusive, with it not being certain as to who and/or what was behind them. The predominant hypothesis being that it may have been an energy attack or radio frequency waves.

Some of the victims had argued that Russia was behind the attack and was targeting government officials, but senior intelligence officials have not confirmed this.

As per reports from The Insider media group, the symptoms were caused by an energy device used by agents belonging to the Russian military intelligence agency named Glavnoye Razvedyvatelnoye Upravleniye (GRU). The reports stated that GRU operatives were spotted in the areas where officials suffered these symptoms. The Kremlin denied these claims.

Reports in January 2026 stated that the US Department Of Defence had purchased a device linked to the 'Havana Syndrome' phenomenon and has spent over a year running tests on it.

