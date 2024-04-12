Maldives In Discussion With India To Pay In Local Currency For Imports

He stated that if the ruling party were able to secure a majority in Parliament, they would be able to bring “the dollar rate back down to official market values within approximately two years.”

Saeed said his party was now getting all signals that “there was a possibility to make non-dollar payments for all of these massive import arrangements.”

International trade between two countries in local currency is a mutually beneficial mechanism as it helps in saving each other’s foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, the move will mark a significant shift away from the dominant use of the US dollar in international transactions.