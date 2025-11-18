Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Ahead Of Putin’s Visit To India

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow setting the stage for President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to New Delhi.

Opening the talks, Dr. Jaishankar said, “Let me begin by saying that I welcome this opportunity to meet again and our regular interactions, so far, have been grateful, have been greatly helpful in advancing our bilateral cooperation and also sharing perspectives on important regional, global, and multilateral issues.”

The minister emphasised that the meeting carries added significance as both sides prepare for the high-level summit. “This particular occasion, for me is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd annual summit. A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to the finalisation in the coming days. This will certainly add more substance and texture to our special and privileged strategic partnership,” he noted.

Jaishankar also highlighted the candid nature of India-Russia dialogue on global challenges. “We will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation with the openness that has always characterised our ties. This includes the Ukraine conflict as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others,” he said.

Reiterating India’s stance on peace efforts, the minister remarked, “India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively. An early cessation of the conflict and ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community.”

Calling the relationship a pillar of global stability, Jaishankar added, “India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations. Its growth and evolution is not only in our mutual interest, but also in that of the world.”

The meeting comes amid heightened global tensions and ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Both sides are expected to finalise key agreements ahead of President Putin’s visit, reinforcing what New Delhi describes as a “special and privileged strategic partnership